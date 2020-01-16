Six Killed As Gunmen Attack Convoy Of Emir Of Potiskum

At least six people have been killed and five others injured following an attack on the convoy of the Emir of Potiskum in Yobe State, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram by gunmen along the Kaduna-Zaria expressway in Kaduna State.

The spokesperson of the Police Command in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

According to him, the gunmen in large numbers intercepted the convoy of the emir and other vehicles around Maraban Jos on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway at about 11:00 pm on Tuesday.

They immediately opened fire on the entourage, and in the process, shot and killed four aides of the emir and two other passengers of a commercial luxurious bus while five others were injured.

Sabo further disclosed that the gunmen later abducted an unidentified number of passengers to an unknown destination before the arrival of security operatives.

He, however, noted that a manhunt of the gunmen has already commenced with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victims alive and also arresting the bandits.

According to him, the injured victims including the emir were later rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

