Sixth Professor Dies in Kano in Three Days

A professor of Mass Communication at Bayero University in Kano, Balarabe Maikaba, is dead.

Maikaba is the sixth professor to have died within three days in the state.

His burial has been fixed for 4pm on Sunday.

There is currently apprehension in Kano following the deaths of at least 23 high-profile persons to unknown causes in the city in recent days.

