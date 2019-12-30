politician-dies-heart-attack-sokoto-house-of-assembly

Sokoto Lawmaker Slumps, Dies

The Sokoto State House of Assembly member representing Kebbe Constituency, Isa Harisu, is dead.

The late Harisu collapsed when he arrived in the State House of Assembly on Monday for the day’s business in parliament.
The lawmaker was quickly rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

He was said to have died on his way to the Hospital.

The death was officially announced at the parliament by the HoA Deputy Speaker, Abubakar Magaji (PDP- Bodinga North).

The late lawmaker, aged 55, left behind his mother, four wives and 22 children.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has suspended its sitting to Tuesday December 31, to attend the burial rites scheduled to take place today (Monday).

 

