Soldier Killed, Two Injured as Gunmen Ambush Troops in Rivers

One soldier has been reportedly killed while two others were wounded in an attack by gunmen in Rivers State.

It was learnt that the attack happened in the early hours of Sunday at the boundary between Asari-Toru and the Emohua Local Government Areas of the state.

The Chairman of Akuku-Toru, Local Government Area of the state, Rowland Sekibo, who visited the scene confirmed that the soldiers were ambushed.

Sekibo noted that the two soldiers injured were in critical conditions and have been moved out for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Onengiyeofori George, said the incident happened around 5:30 am, adding that the soldiers were on their way to their duty post before they were attacked.

George said, “The incident happened this morning, around 5:30 am. The soldiers were on the way to their duty post. Between Emohua and Asari-Toru Local Government, there is a river demarcation, the criminals ambushed them on the bridge.

“They came on a speed boat. They (gunmen) ambushed them and exchanged gunfire with them. One soldier died while two others were wounded.”

