Soldiers Kill 220 Bandits, Rescue 642 Kidnap Victims

The Nigerian Army have neutralised 220 bandits, rescued 642 kidnapped victims, foiled 167 banditry and 81 kidnapped attempts from June to December last year.

This was stated by the Acting Director Defence, Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, while briefing newsmen in Faskari Super Camp Four today.

General Onyeuko who was represented by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Ilyasu, said 197 bandits’ camps were also destroyed during the period.

Similarly, 73 AK 47 rifles, 194 dane guns and 53,200 ammunition were recovered. General Onyeuko also stressed that 7,761 cows and 1,876 sheep were recovered.

General Oyefesobi added that 335 suspected bandits, 326 illegal miners, 147 bandits informants and collaborators, 14 bandits arms suppliers, 24 rustled cattle marketers and 46 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested.

He maintained that “since the flag-off of the exercise, significant improvements have been made in bringing peace and stability in the North West west region as evident in the massive resumption of socio-economic activities with little or no threats to lives and property.

“The gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY within the period under review carried out series of clearance operations, ambushes, farm and other aggressive confidence-building patrols within Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara States”.

