Soldiers, Police Kill One in Failed Abuja ‘Money Heist’

A gang of armed robbers who had embarked on a raid of an old generation bank in Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, met their waterloo yesterday.

One of them was shot dead in the act while four others were arrested by a combined team of soldiers from the Guards Brigade and policemen who foiled the robbery which looked like a scene out of a movie.

The suspects had apparently stolen enough money and were in the process of carrying away their loot when they realized that the building had been surrounded by security personnel.

They were holed up for about six hours. Soon, the policemen started firing canisters of tear gas into building. Unable to bear the suffocating effect of the tear gas, the suspects abandoned their mission and made to escape. They only ran into the waiting hands of the soldiers and policemen. Also picked up by the Police from Mpape Division for questioning were some staff of the bank and its security men, suspected to have aided the bandits’ entry into the banking hall.

He added: “Police Operatives were immediately deployed to the scene and engaged in crossfire with the robbers thereby foiling the attack on the bank with the backup of the Military.

Consequently, Four (4) suspects were arrested and one shot dead while trying to escape. The Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation of the incident.

The Command urges residents to remain calm as normalcy has been restored while reaffirming its commitment to nip crime in the bud and ensure safety in the FCT”.

Speaking separately, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said: “It is a foiled bank robbery; we stopped the robbers from raiding the bank. Four men were arrested while a suspect was killed. Investigation has commenced to determine how they entered the bank and other things.”

Following the incident, some Nigerians took to Twitter in various hilarious reactions as many described the robbery attack as scenes from popular series – Money Heist.

Money Heist, a Spanish television heist crime drama series, was the top trending topic on Twitter at a point on Saturday.

