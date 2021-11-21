Solskjaer Leaves Role as Manchester United Manager

Manchester United have announced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.

This was disclosed in a statement on the club’s website on Sunday following a 4-1 loss to Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” the statement said.

“While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.”

The statement added that Michael Carrick will take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

