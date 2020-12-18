Some People Not Happy With Release Of Kankara Schoolboys – Buhari’s Aide

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, says some ‘people’ are miffed over the release of hundreds of schoolboys abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

“When those boys were kidnapped, some people were clearly happy, and now are also clearly not happy with their rescue. Nigeria will always win,” Ahmad tweeted.

Governor Aminu Masari had on Thursday night confirmed the release of 344 abducted schoolboys, adding that the boys were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be transported to Kankara on Friday. Masari also said no ransom was paid before the boys were released.

Gunmen had invaded the school premises last Friday and abducted over 300 students after a gun duel with the police.

The abduction took place some hours after the President, Maj-Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), arrived in Daura, Katsina for a week-long private visit.

Leader of terror group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, later released two video footage claiming responsibility for the dastardly act.

The Defence Headquarters, however, discredited the claim, insisting the act was carried out by bandits.

The President’s aide also lambasted the leader of the terror group for being a terrible liar. “Abubakar Shekau is just a terrible liar, though his supporters will definitely disagree and defend him but it’s fact, he is a liar, a terrible one,” Ahmad wrote.

