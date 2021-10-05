South-East Govs Condemn IPOB’s Sit-at-Home, ‘Ebube Agu’ to Take Root Before End of 2021

The South-East Governors Forum has said that the ‘Ebube Agu’ security outfit will be established in all southeast states before the end of the year.

The governors said this as part of their eight-point agenda during a meeting that took place at the Enugu State Government House on Tuesday.

“The meeting agreed that the South-East Ebube Agu security outfit be launched in all the southeast states and laws passed in various southeast states before the end of 2021,” the communique read.

The security outfit was established in April as part of plans to checkmate the rising unrest in the region, stemming from an increase in criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the governors also condemned the sit-at-home orders, which according to them, are mostly issued by people in the diaspora who do not feel their pains.

“In view of the information that even IPOB had cancelled the sit-at-home, the meeting resolved that governors and all people of the South-East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South-East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone”.

Speaking about the November 6 Anambra governorship elections, the governors resolved to show their support and also directed security agencies to ensure a peaceful election in the state.

They commended all groups and clergymen for their efforts at interfacing with the youths and called for continuous dialogues to further the development in the state.

