South-South APC NEC Members Pass Vote of Confidence on Oshiomhole

The South-south chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its weight behind the leadership of its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

This formed part of resolutions at a well-attended meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) members of the zone in Abuja on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

In a communiqué signed made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, signed by the deputy Senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, national vice chairman Hilliard Eta, deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, Ho. Peter Akpatason, among other NEC members disassociated themselves from the emergency NEC meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The emergency NEC meeting was convened by Victor Giadom.

The meeting comes amid rumours of a plot to remove Oshiomhole as the party’s national chairman.

According to the South-South members, Gaidom had resigned his position as a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and lacks the power to convene a NEC meeting.

“We agree that the National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has done very well in the administration of the affairs of our great party,” the communiqué read.

“That under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, we won the just concluded presidential elections, won majority of the seats in the National Assembly, and also won governorship elections in most states of the federation.

“That in line with the resolutions reached by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, we dissociate ourselves from the purported NEC meeting being summoned by Hon. Victor Giadom as he does not have the constitutional powers to summon NEC meeting.

“That the said Hon. Victor Giadom is not a member of NWC having resigned his position as deputy national secretary of the Party to contest elections in Rivers state as deputy governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections.

“That we implore all members of NEC to respect the decisions of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party that the purported NEC meeting summoned by Victor Giadom is illegal and unconstitutional.

“That we unanimously pass a vote of confidence on our leader, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari,for his sterling leadership of the affairs of our dear country and the National Chairman of our Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”

The South-south chapter of the APC blamed the plot to impeach Oshiomhole on some “agents of destabilisation” within the party.

