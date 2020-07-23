Southern Kaduna Women Strip Naked, Protest Against Incessant Killings

Scores of women in the southern region of Kaduna State on Thursday embarked on a nude protest over the recurring killings in the region.

Southern Kaduna, predominantly occupied by Christians, has witnessed more ethno-religious violence than any region in Nigeria’s North.

Last Sunday, barely 24 hours after about 20 persons were killed at a wedding party in Kukum Daji Village under Kaura Local Government Area in Southern Kaduna, another 10 persons were reportedly killed when gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Gora Gan Village under Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The killings have continued despite the deployment of military personnel to the area.

An official statement from the Nigerian Presidency on Tuesday said the situation is more complicated than many are willing to admit.

“From available security records, the problem in Southern Kaduna is an evil combination of politically-motivated banditry, revenge killings and mutual violence by criminal gangs acting on ethnic and religious grounds”, the statement said.

