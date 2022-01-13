Soyinka Denies Endorsing Tinubu for President

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has disowned a social media post which claimed he was endorsing All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for president at the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

One Michael Olugbenga Peter had posted on his Facebook page, a comment purportedly made by Soyinka that he would be involved in politics to campaign for Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid because of their National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) background.

Refuting the Facebook post, in a statement, Soyinka described it as “an ancient forgery being recycled for the umpteenth time”.

See full statement by Prof Soyinka:

Here we go again the same boring illiterate public interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and must steal the identities of their betters. One can only hope that the public has learnt to identify FAKE NEWS and join in the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts.

For the avoidance of doubt I have not even THOUGHT 2023 much less inserted candidates into coveted positions. The signature of this latest moron is familiar – he or she does not even know the difference between “Laureate and Laurel”. This is an ancient forgery being recycled for the umpteenth time. Those who pass it round do themselves and their recipients a disservice. Find something worthwhile to occupy your time.

In any case we have no business with politics in the land of the dead and the most recent information I have on me is that I died some time last year. The email account of the year’s Nobel “Laurel” was hacked by these same agents to publicise my demise so who is this still politicking WS “Laurel”?

– Wole SOYINKA

See the social media post below:

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.