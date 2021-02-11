Soyinka’s Home Was Not Attacked, Says Son

The residence of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, located in Abeokuta Ogun State, was neither attacked nor invaded by suspected herdsmen.

His son, Dr Olaokun Soyinka confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, after rumours had made the rounds that his home had been under attack and invaded by cows.

“Spreading such disinformation is dangerous,” Dr Olaokun said.

He, however, confirmed that cows did stray into the land belonging to the Nobel Laureate. “To repeat, I have confirmed that while cows did stray onto his land yesterday, there has been no attack, no violence, and no attempt to enter the house.

“Kindly debunk this information where you can. “We do not need confusion added to the already tense situation in the country”.

The police have also debunked the claims.

The state Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Edward Ajogun who visited the residence following the report, explained that three cows indeed strayed into the compound of the literary icon.

While giving an assurance of adequate protection of life and property, the state police boss described the incident as a trespass on the part of the herders.

