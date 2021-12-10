SSS Invites Convener of #NoMoreBloodShed Protest in Kano

Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Service, SSS, has invited one of the conveners of the #NoMoreBloodShed protest in Kano State, Zainab Ahmad Nasir.

The planned protest seeks to call the Nigerian government’s attention to rising insecurity in the north, following the gruesome killing of more than 42 travelers by terrorists in Sokoto on Monday.

Ms. Ahmed who confirmed the invitation to Daily Nigerian, said she was on her way to honor the invitation.

“They just called me on the phone and told me that my attention was needed at the DSS office as a result of the protest we held today. I am on my way to honor the invitation as a law abiding citizen,” she was quoted as saying.

Nigerian journalist Aliyu Dahiru Aliyu also confirmed the development in a tweet.

JUST IN: DSS operatives have “invited” Zainab Ahmad Nasir, one of the conveners of peaceful protest against violent insecurity in northern Nigeria, over her participation in the protest today. The protest is expected to continue across northern Nigeria tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wtnDZQhu0v — Aliyu Dahiru Aliyu (@Aliyussufiy) December 10, 2021

Earlier Friday, young people reportedly stormed the streets of some northern cities to protest widespread killings in the region.

The protesters, who carried banners, staged the protests simultaneously in the states of Kano, Bauchi, Zamfara, Sokoto and Abuja.

Following the protests, President Buhari dispatched a high-level security team to Katsina and Sokoto states.

