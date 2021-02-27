States Should Shut Down In Protest When Next Child Kidnapping Happens – Soyinka

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka on Saturday said States should consider shutting down their activities when the next student abduction takes place.

Soyinka, who was speaking during the launch of his latest novel “Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth” in Abeokuta, was addressing the recent spate of student abductions across the country.

More than 300 schoolgirls were kidnapped on Friday in Zamfara, the latest of such attacks. The literature professor said such abductions were unacceptable and “drastic, meaningful measures” must be taken in unison.

“The abductions of our children, when will it end, how will it end? I don’t think anyone of us can tell,” he said. “But it is important that we continue to stress and to remind ourselves that, not only are these abnormal times, but it seems to be, to me anyway, times of the shirking of responsibility in very key areas.

“We cannot permit ourselves – we just cannot – continue in this fashion. Something drastic, meaningful has to take place, and it has to be collective.

“This is no longer the responsibility of those at the top (who are ) supposed to be in charge of security, in charge of governance; they have clearly failed the populace. They’ve failed us. There is no point in trying to reason it out, to find excuses, to lay blame.

“The important thing is that we are very close to accepting a culture of the unacceptable

“I think we are reaching the point where, in any state, where any child is kidnapped, that state should shut down completely. And other states, in solidarity, should at least shut down some of their activities.

“We shouldn’t wait for an enemy, faceless, airborne, unpredictable enemy like Covid to make us shut down.

“In protest and as a statement of the unacceptable, we are shutting ourselves down until this situation is resolved.”



