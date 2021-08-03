APC-LOGO-17

Stop Attacking Us to Gain Political Popularity – APC Fires Jega

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega to stop using the party’s name to gain prominence.

The APC in a statement on Monday by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe said Jega was only speaking about the party to launch his political career.

Earlier, Jega had warned that Nigerians must not vote for either the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in 2023.

