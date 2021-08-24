Zabihullah Mujahid

Stop Evacuating Afghan Experts, Taliban Tell US

A Taliban spokesman on Tuesday said the United States should stop evacuating skilled Afghans, and warned Western forces against extending the August 31 deadline for airlifts out of the country.

The hardline Islamist group said Americans were taking “Afghan experts” such as engineers out of Afghanistan.

“We ask them to stop this process,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference in Kabul.

More to follow . . .

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsPicturesWorld
Tagged
TalibanUnited StatesZabihullah Mujahid

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Stop Evacuating Afghan Experts, Taliban Tell US

Stop Evacuating Afghan Experts, Taliban Tell US

News
  • 24 Aug
  • 0
Osinbajo Has Not Joined 2023 Presidential Race – Spokesman

Osinbajo Has Not Joined 2023 Presidential Race – Spokesman

News
  • 24 Aug
  • 0
Security Was Compromised to Allow Armed Bandits Raid NDA – DHQ

Security Was Compromised to Allow Armed Bandits Raid NDA – DHQ

Pictures
  • 24 Aug
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top