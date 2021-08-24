Stop Evacuating Afghan Experts, Taliban Tell US
A Taliban spokesman on Tuesday said the United States should stop evacuating skilled Afghans, and warned Western forces against extending the August 31 deadline for airlifts out of the country.
The hardline Islamist group said Americans were taking “Afghan experts” such as engineers out of Afghanistan.
“We ask them to stop this process,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference in Kabul.
