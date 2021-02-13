Stop Giving Ethnic Colouration To Crimes, FG Tells Nigerians

The Federal Government has asked Nigerians not to give ethic colouration to crimes, saying the morality of the African race and Nigeria, in particular, abhors all forms of criminal activities.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said crime is evil to the nation.

Aregbesola, who received a delegation from the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 14, of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), said Nigerians must equate security with the global picture of a society that puts its emphasis on the dignity of man and human development.

“One thing we must all resist is the tendency of seeing crime in relation to one ethnic group or another, a criminal is a criminal no matter the ethnic group he or she belongs to. No ethnic group in Nigeria glorifies crime and criminality, so let us all condemn the crime. Our morality itself makes crime an unpopular vocation,” he said.

The Minister called on the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) to see the need to develop a policy analysis that will ensure adequate reorientation of an average Nigerian to see crimes and criminality as they are.

He said the institution should begin to think of how it could help Nigerians change the narrative of crime tied to a particular ethnic group and stop prioritising tension and heating up the polity unnecessarily: as no good governance could be provided in the atmosphere of chaos.

