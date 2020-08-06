Stop Illegal Invasion Of Edo Assembly, PDP Tells IGP

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop the invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly.

In a statement on Thursday, the party described the incident as an attempt to forcefully take over the Assembly by security operatives allegedly deployed from Abuja by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP also blamed the incident on the former National Chairman of the APC, saying it was a direct coup against the democratic order of Edo State and a recipe for anarchy, chaos, and bloodletting.

“We urge the Inspector General to act with dispatch to curb this nefarious situation, which has heightened tension in the state, and if not halted, may result in a bloody clash as the citizens are already charged to defend their symbol of democracy from a forceful takeover,” the party said in the statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Police operatives at the Edo State House of Assembly in Benin City, the state capital on August 6, 2020.

It added, “The police hierarchy is urged to note that this provocative and lawless act by the APC is part of its plans to overheat the polity and create a security situation with the view to unleash violence on the people, derail the democratic order in the state, and blame it on security agencies.

“We condemn this notorious resort to self-help by the APC and their agents to forcefully takeover power in Edo State through the back door.”

The PDP said it has uncovered an alleged plot to use “the illegal security operation” to seize the processes of the State House of Assembly.

It claimed that the incident was also aimed at illegally inaugurating some persons whose seats have been declared vacant with purported plans to use them to pull down the democratic structure in the state.

The party also accused some leaders of the APC and lawmakers in the state of plots to “import a fake mace, cause anarchy and then push for the imposition of a state of emergency in the state.”

He claimed that the politicians were taking such actions because of the fear of being defeated in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.

“Our party, therefore, charges the IG to wade in and immediately withdraw the illegally deployed security officers and protect democracy and peace in Edo State.

“Our nation cannot afford to have a breakdown of law and order in Edo State at this critical time as such is capable of having a spiral effect on other states in the Niger Delta region, which will further result in dire consequences to our nation,” the PDP warned.

It also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution the former APC national chairman to avoid what it described as a serious crisis in the country.

In its reaction, the APC condemned the allegations of the PDP, saying it has no control over the police.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, or the APC, does not control the Police,” a statement by the party’s media campaign council for the governorship election in Edo said

The PDP’s statement was in reaction to the take over of the Assembly complex in Benin City, the state capital by security operatives.

