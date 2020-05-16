Stop Revealing Details of Drugs Used for Treatment, FG Warns Coronavirus Survivors

The federal government yesterday pleaded with COVID-19 survivors to stop giving details of the drugs used for their treatment to discourage self-medication.

The Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, made the plea at a press briefing in Abuja, following recent video testimonies of some high profile survivors, talking about the drugs administered on them at the treatment centres.

On the same day, 288 fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed nationwide, taking the tally to 5445, with 171 deaths and 1320 discharged.

Also, it was disclosed that nine local governments alone accounted for 51 per cent of national infections of the Coronavirus, and that five states were participating in WHO- coordinated solidarity drug trial, as fresh strategy is being worked out to address community transmission in states like Lagos and Kano.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, expressed concern that some of the testimonies disclosing the prescription for treatment of the virus could encourage patients to indulge in self-medication instead of seeking help from health authorities.

He urged all Nigerians that have symptoms of COVID-19 to test for the virus and if positive, go into the isolation centres for care by experts.

“The PTF congratulates and appreciates the testimonies of Nigerians who have recovered from COVID-19, which has given us more insights and further strengthens the need to adhere strictly to guidelines issued. However, an emerging issue from all these testimonies is the issue of prescription for treatments. We should always remember that the symptoms of COVID-19 mimic some illnesses we already know but treating the symptoms is not the same as treating the virus. For this reason, we strongly discourage self-medication,” Mustapha said.

He also said that five states in Nigeria were currently participating in the on-going World Health Organization (WHO)-coordinated solidarity trial to find a cure for the pandemic, saying that at the end of this trial, relevant health authorities would make statements on acceptable drugs for treating COVID-19.

Mustapha also raised the alarm that 51 per cent of the country’s COVID-19 cases are concentrated in nine local government areas across the country. However, he did not name them.

He said the affected nine local government areas were all densely populated, indicating that the crowded communities were at the risk of spreading the virus.

