Stop This Dance of Shame, Wike Warned Over Attempt to Demonize Nigerian Army’s Integrity on Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Following scathing remarks in the build up to the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Niger- Delta Change Ambassadors Forum (NDCAF) has warned Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to desist from any further attempt to demonise the Nigerian Army.

The South-South based group gave this reprimand at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday to address what it described as “the unholy dance on the grave of Nigerian fallen heroes by Governor Wike”.

During a church service on Sunday to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the governor downplayed the contributions of the gallant troops, especially at the last polls.

However, the Niger-Delta Change Ambassadors advised public office holders such as the Governor Wike, to desist from statements that are capable of causing disaffection in the polity.

In a statement signed by President, Comrade Asamowei Ebiakpo, the group believes Wike’s comment is a attempt to cause an unholy distraction in the fight against terrorism and other militant groups in Nigeria.

According to them, the governor is still pained by the Army’s resolute stance and timely intervention at the last general elections in Rivers state, without which the state would have erupted in violence.

The Niger- Delta Change Ambassadors Forum, therefore, advised Mr Wike to show respect for apolitical institutions such as the Nigerian Army, whose constitutional mandate requires that the territorial integrity of the country is preserved at all times.

The group added that the timing of his utterances is an indication that Mr Wike is ungrateful for the sacrifices of the gallant troops and he is indeed dancing on the graves of Nigeria’s fallen heroes .

I welcome you all to this important gathering that was occasioned by the remark by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, labeling the Nigerian Army as an organization without integrity.

This press conference is necessary to put issues in proper perspective and to advise public office holders such as the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to desist from statements that are capable of causing disaffection in the polity.

The Niger-Delta Change Ambassadors Forum is alarmed that a governor of a state that is meant to rise above board in national issues, has decided to condescend to an unenviable height in an attempt to score cheap political points.

We wish to state that Governor Nyesom Wike’s statement on the Nigerian Army lacking integrity is not just of poor taste, but also an attempt to cause an unholy distraction in the fight against terrorism and other militant groups in Nigeria.

Governor Nyesom Wike must admit that his major grouse with the Nigerian Army is its resolute stance and timely intervention in the 2019 general elections in Rivers state, without which the state would have erupted in violence due to the planned activities of his political thugs that were mobilized to wreak havoc on innocent and unarmed citizens in the state.

This undeniable fact is mainly responsible for the bulk of the uncomplimentary remarks on the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army during and after the general elections of 2019 by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The Niger Delta Change Ambassadors Forum wishes to state that while it is within the constitutional provisions of the Governor to comment on national issues, it is also sacrosanct that he realizes that he ought to be guided by decorum, first as a citizen of Nigerian that is bounded by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and secondly as the Governor of a State in Nigeria.

A situation where caution is thrown into the wind is unacceptable and calls for concern from all well-meaning Nigerians that are desirous of the continued growth and development of the country.

Governor Nyesom Wike must at all times show respect for apolitical institutions such as the Nigerian Army, whose constitutional mandate requires that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is preserved at all times.

Governor Nyesom Wike must be reminded that he is also bonded by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to be circumspect in his public conduct at all times and all situations in the overall interest of the country.

To choose such an auspicious occasion as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day to vent his frustrations and his ill manners is a display of Governor Nyesom Wike’s ingratitude to the sacrifices of our fallen heroes who gave their lives for the unity of our great country.

We wish to state that this is indeed an exhibition of the deep hatred that Governor Nyesom Wike has had for the Nigerian Army from time immemorial due to his aggressive and despicable brand of politics.

The Niger Delta Change Ambassadors Forum is tempted to state that the numerous atrocities of Governor Nyesom Wike might be the driving force behind its irrationality in his public conduct in recent times. Most probably, the blood of innocent Rivers people that he sacrificed in the actualization of his political ambition is haunting him and would continue to haunt him until he desists from such despicable behaviors.

The Niger Delta Change Ambassadors Forum wishes to state that Governor Nyesom Wike’s statement against the Nigerian Army is indeed dancing on the graves of Nigeria’s fallen heroes.

We wish to, at this point, encourage members of the general public to always view with a pinch of salt statements emanating from Governor Nyesom Wike and his cronies for lacking in merit and still not in the national interest, but selfish interest.

