Study the Budget to See What Abacha’s Loot is Being Used For – Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has asked Nigerians who are concerned about how the Abacha Loot is being spent, to take a deeper look into the budget.

Mr Adesina gave this advise on Wednesday when he appeared as guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to the presidential spokesman, all regarding the use of the recovered funds is embedded in a section of the budget called ‘Recoveries’.

He stated that the monies recovered have always been and will continued to be used for Social Investment Projects.

Mr Adesina also noted that there are subheads awarded to the funds within the budget.

The President’s media aide stressed that contrary to claims in some quarters, the funds have been judiciously put to use and the break downs within the budget gives deeper insight as to the specifics of use.

He assured Nigerians that the recovered loot cannot be squandered because even before it was released, the American government made it mandatory for the Buhari administration to state exactly what it will be used for.

_____

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.