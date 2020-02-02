Bomb Winners

Suicide-Bomber Caught Trying to Bomb Bishop Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A suspected suicide bomber has been arrested at a branch of Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church (also known as Winners Chapel).

The yet to be identified bomber was arrested by police at the Sabo branch of the church in Kaduna State on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested in the church’s toilet after he was exposed by the CCTV camera.

It was disclosed that this was not the first time the suspect was coming to the church, adding that just last week, he came but was sent away.

More to come…

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
KadunaLiving Faith ChurchSabo

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Suicide-Bomber Caught Trying to Bomb Bishop Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church

Suicide-Bomber Caught Trying to Bomb Bishop Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church

News
  • 2 Feb
  • 0
Travel Ban: Nigeria Will Do Better Without Foreign Interference, Says APC Chieftain Adamu Garba

Travel Ban: Nigeria Will Do Better Without Foreign Interference, Says APC Chieftain Adamu Garba

News
  • 2 Feb
  • 0
Plateau to Immortalise Undergraduate Murdered by Boko Haram

Plateau to Immortalise Undergraduate Murdered by Boko Haram

News
  • 2 Feb
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top