Suicide-Bomber Caught Trying to Bomb Bishop Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church
A suspected suicide bomber has been arrested at a branch of Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church (also known as Winners Chapel).
The yet to be identified bomber was arrested by police at the Sabo branch of the church in Kaduna State on Sunday.
The suspect was arrested in the church’s toilet after he was exposed by the CCTV camera.
It was disclosed that this was not the first time the suspect was coming to the church, adding that just last week, he came but was sent away.
More to come…
