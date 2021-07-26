Sunday Igboho Can Disappear From Custody – Cleric

Idris Oladejo, cleric for Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho, has revealed why the Yoruba Nation activist has decided not to disappear from custody.

Speaking to newsmen at the Benin Court of Appeal in Cotonou, the cleric who is popularly called Imam Oladejo, said Igboho indeed has powers to disappear from custody but has refused to do so for the sake of his wife and Yoruba Nation.

“Sunday Igboho believes in Allah and he hates cheating, especially cheating the Yoruba Nation. He has those powers and they are from Allah,” he said.

“He can’t disappear here because he doesn’t want any problem for his wife, Oodua nation, Yoruba Nation. He hates problems, he’s a good man and that’s why I love him.”

When Nigerian security agents raided Igboho’s house earlier in July, the activist was said to have employed supernatural powers to avoid arrest.

Oladejo, who had been in Benin Republic since the announcement of Igboho’s arrest last Monday, disclosed that Igboho will go from Benin to Germany and would return to Nigeria in peace later on.

“I pray, I tell my Allah, I tell my God and Almighty Allah can never disappoint me. Sunday Igboho will not be taken back to Nigeria.

” From Benin Republic, Sunday Igboho will travel back to Germany, and from Germany, Sunday Igboho will come back to Nigeria in peace.”

A good number of Igboho’s supporters are in court to witness the trial. There has however been no sign of Igboho himself.

His lawyers have said his hearing was expected to resume by 10am on Monday.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.