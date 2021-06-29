Super TV CEO Ataga’s Killing: Brother Demands Justice

Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga’s brother Isi Ataga has demanded justice over the latter’s killing.

Mr Ataga, in a press statement, claimed that the media owner’s assailant gagged, bound, and stabbed him multiple times.

He further pointed out that more than one person must have attacked and killed the Super TV owner.

“Usifo died a horrific death. He was not stabbed two or even five times. He was stabbed multiple times. His hands were bound tightly, and the marks were still all over his wrists, accompanied with evidence of torture and assault even as his corpse lay in the morgue,” he said.

Mr Ataga added, “No one in the entire building heard his screams because he was gagged. Let that sink in. He was bound, gagged, and tortured.

“The now-viral video of the room with the deceased lying on the floor shows a room with blood-stained walls and floor, evidence of a ferocious struggle. One person could never have carried these out.”

Mr Ataga was dead in a room at Lekki.

On June 24, the police arrested Chidinma Ojukwu as the perpetrator of the act. She confessed that she stabbed Mr Ataga three times which led to his death.

The 21-year-old University of Lagos student is still in police custody investigation continues.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.