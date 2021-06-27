Super TV CEO: I Started Smoking in UNILAG – Suspect

The prime suspect in the murder of the CEO of Super TV Usifo Ataga, Chidinma Ojukwu, says she began smoking when she gained admission into the University of Lagos.

Ojukwu, 21, is a 300 level student of the varsity’s department of mass communication. She was arrested last Wednesday at her father’s residence in Yaba area of Lagos. The tragic incident happened in Lekki.

Speaking with PUNCH yesterday, Ojukwu confirmed she was the person in a trending video showing a lady puffing out cigarette smoke while soft music plays in the background.

“I am the one smoking in the trending video. I started smoking a few years ago. Old-time friends introduced me to it and we don’t talk anymore. Everything started after I entered UNILAG, but not actually when I am in school, it could be other places,” she said.

Ojukwu revealed that her parents separated when she was two years old and she started living with her uncle Chijioke Obi in Mushin, Lagos.

She added that while growing up, her childhood ambition was to become either a musician or an actress.

Ojukwu pleaded with Ataga’s family to forgive her, saying, “I regret killing Mr Ataga. I don’t know what my future holds but I don’t want to die. Please, I don’t want to die because of this case. I have not killed before.”

