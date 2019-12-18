Supreme Court Affirms Election of Seyi Makinde as Oyo State Governor
The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the election of Seyi Makinde as governor of Oyo State.
In a unanimous judgment, the Apex Court found merit in the appeal filed by Mr Makinde that the majority judgment of the Appeal Court was a miscarriage of justice.
The court, therefore, affirmed the majority judgment of the trial tribunal which upheld the election of Makinde as the duly elected governor of Oyo State.
The judgment applies to the remaining three appeals emanating from the election.
More to come…
