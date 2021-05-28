Godwin-Obaseki

Supreme Court Dismisses APC Forgery Suit Against Obaseki

The Supreme Court has dismissed the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) forgery suit against the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The court dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

It was filed against Governor Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Details shortly…

