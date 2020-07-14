Douye Diri

Supreme Court Dismisses Timi Alaibe’s Suit Against Diri

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Timi Alaibe, challenging the emergence of Governor Duoye Diri as the party’s candidate in the last year’s election.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour dismissed the appeal.

More to come…

____

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Duoye DiriPDPSupreme CourtTimi Alaibe

