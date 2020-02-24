Supreme Court Review: PDP, a Joke in Nigeria’s Political Space – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) describe the request for the Supreme Court to review its ruling on the presidential and select governorship elections by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a joke on the nation’s political space.

The APC stressed that the request is borne out of “idleness” even as it called on the opposition to consider rice farming as a viable alternative , adding that this will afford them the opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

In a statement by APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said it was not surprised by the latest move saying the PDP has turned itself into a clog in the wheel

“The call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking the Supreme Court to review its rulings on the Presidential Election and governorship elections in Osun, Kano, Kaduna and Katsina States, has, once again, exposed the joke the opposition party has turned itself into in our nation’s political space.

“Never in the history of our democratic journey has a political party made mockery of what a responsible opposition politics entails. The PDP’s call has once again, reinforced our party’s belief that the PDP has become a clog in the wheels of our country’s political evolution.

“For the All Progressives Congress (APC), PDP’s latest antics is no surprise. Nigerians would recall that we have consistently reiterated that the opposition party, having been overwhelmingly rejected at the polls in 2015 and 2019, has been exhibiting strange behaviours.

“We believe it has been difficult for some leaders of PDP to cope for so long outside of power. There is obviously a lot of idleness at the Wadata House Secretariat of PDP.

“At this period that our government is working hard to ensure food sufficiency in the country, we urge those jobless characters at the Wadata House to seriously consider taking up rice farming. This would make them useful for our country.” The statement said.

