Supreme Court Upholds INEC’s De-registration of Political Parties

The Supreme Court has upheld the 2020 decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to de-register some political parties for failing to win any election during the 2019 general elections.

In a judgment on Friday, the Supreme Court held among others, that INEC acted in accordance with relevant provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

The Supreme Court upheld an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which affirmed the earlier decision of a Federal High Court in Abuja on the issue.

The judgment delivered during the court’s virtual session on Friday by a five-man panel, led by Justice Mary Odili, was on an appeal filed by National Unity Party (NUP) and others.

The lead judgement of the court was read on Friday by Justice Adamu Jauro.

The Supreme Court held that the Court oF Appeal and the Federal High Court were right in their earlier decisions that INEC possesses the power, under Section 225(a) of the Constitution, to de-register any political party that fails to meet the relevant requirements.

The Appeal Court in Abuja had on July 29, 2020 affirmed a judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja which upheld INEC’s power to de-register political party.

Justice Mohammed Idris, who read the lead judgment of a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, dismissed the appeal by NUP and others.

