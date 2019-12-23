Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists ‘Abduct’ Two Aid Workers, Kill Four Travellers

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed four travellers and reportedly abducted two aid workers along Monguno-Maiduguri road in Borno state.

The travellers were killed in an ambush on Sunday, while the aid workers simply identified as Asabe and Jennifer who are staff of Alisma were abducted in the same ambush by the insurgents.

Similarly, the terrorists had attempted to infiltrate Damaturu, Yobe State on the same day, but were pushed back by troops of the Nigerian Army.

Unsatisfied with the failed attempt in Yobe, they attempted to infiltrate Biu Local Government Area of Borno but were also repelled by troops of the Army.

The attack was launched at about 7 pm and it is believed that the insurgents made their way through the Buni Yadi-Biu Road.

Residents of Biu, the hometown of the Chief of Army Staff were thrown into a panic with the hot exchange between the army and the insurgents.

Heavy gun battles between insurgents and the Army rocked the area for at least one hour, but the troops overpowered the terrorists who retreated, took the opportunity and pounced on the travellers and aid workers.

The attack happened exactly a week after Defense Minister; Bashir Magashi visited the headquarters of Sector 3 located in Monguno in solidarity with the troops.

