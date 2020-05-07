boko-haram

Suspected Insurgents Overpower Local Vigilante, Attack Village In Borno

Suspected Boko haram insurgents have attacked Debiro community of Biu local government council of Borno state.

The assailants reportedly stormed the community on Wednesday in five Toyota Hilluxes shooting sporadically causing panic and having locals fleeing to nearby bushes for safety.

The insurgents unleashed terror on the village unchallenged as there was neither a police or army outpost in or around the village.

The local vigilante who tried to fight back were overpowered and had to retreat when they could no longer bear superior fire power.

Some locals who spoke to Channels Television via phone confirmed that they were still in hiding, as it is not clear what the gunmen wanted.

The community primary school and other public buildings were set ablaze by the rampaging insurgents.

It is also not clear if there are casualties at the moment as Information about the the attack is still sketchy.

Debiro, 48 kilometers to the local government headquarters was last attacked in the year 2018

 

 

