Suspended EFCC Boss Ibrahim Magu Released From Detention

Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who has been in detention since he was arrested and hauled before a presidential panel probing his stewardship at the anti-graft agency, has regained his freedom.

Magu was detained in a police facility in Abuja from where he was taken before the panel investigating his activities every morning to answer questions.

His lawyer had written to the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu last Friday asking for bail for him.

But the IGP, in a response released earlier today, said the panel investigating the suspended EFCC chairman was the one holding him and not the police.

However, Magu was released on Wednesday evening and it was not certain if his release has anything to do with his lawyers’ letter.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.