Synagogue Declares TB Joshua’s Wife Successor Amidst Burial Preparation

Mrs Evelyn Joshua, wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Joshua, has been declared by the elders of the church to succeed him as leader of the megachurch.

A source had earlier disclosed that Mrs Joshua is likely to take over the leadership of the church, as she has been serving as the second-in-command and the evangelists who have been ministering before Mr Joshua’s death will continue with miracles and prophecies.

Giving reason to the choice of Mrs Joshua as successor, a top aide of the late pastor said none of the pastors were trained to succeed him.

“None of the pastors were trained to succeed him. I would have known if any existed. For now, the wife has taken charge,” he said, “Someone must take charge immediately and give spiritual direction on the mode of service continuity. So much spiritual and financial efforts went into building SCOAN and it cannot just waste away.’’

Mr Joshua, who reigned for over three decades as a preacher on television, using his platform to attract a large number of worshippers from across the world, died at 57 shortly after concluding a programme at his church.

He was married to Mrs Joshua for 31 years and both had three children together until his death on June 5.

The church had earlier announced in a statement that Mr Joshua would be buried at the church in Lagos, contrary to the wish of the traditional rulers in Arigidi Akoko, the late televangelist’s hometown in Ondo.

“We are currently preparing for the week-long service from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy,” the statement read.

