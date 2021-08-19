800

Taliban Leader Orders Release of Political Detainees

Taliban leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has ordered the unconditional release of political detainees from all Afghan prisons.

Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said on Thursday that the political prisoners will reunite with their families Friday.

“The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered the release of political prisoners from all jails.

“The provincial governors will unconditionally release all political prisoners of low and high ranks from the country’s prisons and will hand them over to their families tomorrow,’’ Ahmadi tweeted.

The Taliban entered the Afghan capital on Aug. 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsPicturesWorld
Tagged
Hibatullah AkhundzadaQari Yousuf Ahmadi

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Man Threatens to Blow Up US Capitol Hill

Man Threatens to Blow Up US Capitol Hill

News
  • 19 Aug
  • 0
Police Commission Queries FBI Evidence Against Abba Kyari

Police Commission Queries FBI Evidence Against Abba Kyari

News
  • 19 Aug
  • 0
Breaking: Buhari Approves Review of Grazing Reserves in 25 States

Breaking: Buhari Approves Review of Grazing Reserves in 25 States

News
  • 19 Aug
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top