Tambuwal Donates N250,000 to Each Family of Travellers Killed by Terrorists

Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has donated N250,000 to each of the families of the 23 travellers burnt to death by terrorists along Sabon Birni-Isa road on Monday.

The governor, who paid a condolence visit to Sabon Birni, Thursday, said the spate of criminality across the country was “very disturbing.”

“We have been doing our best to support the security operatives in the state. We have donated over 500 vehicles to all the security operatives in the state and trained about 1000 certified vigilante members,” he added.

Tambuwal prayed Allah to grant the victims eternal bliss and those injured speedy recovery.

He said his administration was poised to strengthen the operations of certified vigilante groups contrary to statements credited to a serving senator that the state government had proscribed the groups.

“What we voided were self-styled vigilante groups, while we will from the beginning of December start paying verified vigilante members a N20,000 monthly stipend to encourage them,” Tambuwal said.

The Chairman of Sabon Birni Local Government Area, Umaru Danyaro, thanked the governor and his entourage for the “ninth condolence visit to this area since banditry and kidnapping escalated about a year ago.”

