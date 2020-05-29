Tambuwal Mourns as Bandits Kill 74 in Sokoto

Share Pin 0 Shares

Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, Thursday vowed to deal with bandits that killed 74 people in the state.

No fewer than 74 people lost their lives when the bandits attacked Garki, Dan Aduwa, Kuzari and Katuma, all in Sabon Birni Local Government of Area of the state on Wednesday night.

According to an eyewitness, “The bandits, estimated to be in their hundreds, stormed the villages on motorcycles, shooting sporadically, which led to the death of not fewer than 74 people.”

In his reaction to the attacks, Tambuwal commiserated with those who lost their loved ones.

“Yesterday, I received with rude shock and maximum displeasure the killings of many citizens of Sabon Birni by bandits.

“This development is most discomforting considering the fact that myself and the entire security architecture of the state had on Tuesday visited the area and had fruitful discussions with the traditional leaders and other stakeholders on how to nip this unfortunate incidents in the bud.

“Nonetheless, under my watch, no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book,” he said.

The governor assured the people that the state government was working closely with the federal government and the security apparatus in the state to find more ways and means to halt this development.

“As we work concertedly to tackle this problem, I commiserate and console, once again, the resilient and peace-loving people of Sabon Birni and environs.

“These losses of lives and destruction of property are not yours alone but that of the entire people of the state.

“I, therefore, on behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto State, crave your indulgence to remain patient and continue to cooperate with the government. Insha Allah, we shall overcome these travails,” the governor explained.

Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the attack, saying the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Kaoje, has ordered the deployment of more mobile policemen in the areas.

Kaoje urged the people to remain calm, saying police in collaboration with other security agents would continue to protect them.

He urged the people to provide police with information that would help in identifying criminals in their communities.

The police had last week foiled a similar attack by bandits, killing two of the gunmen.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.