Fire-1

Tanker Explosion Leaves Many Critically Injured in Lagos

Residents of the Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos were on Thursday afternoon sent into a panic as a rancorous explosion rocked the neighborhood.

What started out as a wet and rather calm day quickly turned into a frenzy at about 3:30 pm when a loaded gas tanker exploded around the Iju Hill axis of Ajuwon road.

Some witnesses say at least one person died in the blast that comes at a moment when the nation is trying to come to terms with a similar carnage that left almost 30 including students, dead in Lokoja.

The incident in Lagos left 16 persons critically injured, while scores of buildings and many cars were destroyed, some beyond repair.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Iju-IshagaLagos State

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Zimbabwe Leader Tells UN That Sanctions Hurt Development

Zimbabwe Leader Tells UN That Sanctions Hurt Development

Africa
  • 25 Sep
  • 0
APC Suspends Governor Fayemi

APC Suspends Governor Fayemi

News
  • 25 Sep
  • 0
Tanker Explosion Leaves Many Critically Injured in Lagos

Tanker Explosion Leaves Many Critically Injured in Lagos

News
  • 25 Sep
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top