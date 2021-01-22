TB Joshua Urges Nigerians To Accept COVID-19 Vaccine

The founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Joshua, has appealed to Nigerians to accept the approved COVID-19 vaccines as a way of ending the pandemic.

Mr Joshua, in a video made available to the press on Wednesday, said he has received thousands of emails concerning the safety of the vaccines expected in the country by the end of January.

“Concerning the ongoing situation in the world, I have received thousands of emails on the COVID-19 vaccine,” Mr Joshua said in the message broadcast on his Christian channel on Emmanuel TV.

Mr Joshua noted that many conspiracy theories are surrounding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

He, however, said federal authorities are only making efforts to put an end to the pandemic which has claimed millions of lives worldwide.

“No doubt, there are many conspiracy theories surrounding this vaccine. However, my belief is that our governments are only trying to look for a way out of this very challenging situation, although there may be bad faith in certain quarters,” he said.

“Many people have complained of some negative reactions but this is always the case with vaccines of this nature. I remember I used to have such reactions whenever I took chloroquine,” he continued, citing his personal experiences.

“That does not mean chloroquine is bad. It works positively for many. At this time, our governments need our support and our cooperation – because the world is in a dilemma,” he said.

