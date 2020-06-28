Tears as Ajimobi is Buried in Ibadan [VIDEO]

The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, have been laid to rest in Ibadan on Sunday amidst tears and mourning.

Ajimobi was buried according to Islamic rites at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, with considerable presence of security agents.

Body of Late Ajimobi arriving for burial. #ajimobi pic.twitter.com/i687h6qX4Y — Olufemi Ajayi (@femmy_18) June 28, 2020

The Agodi GRA, which was the preferred choice by the Ajimobi family, was not approved by the Oyo State Government on the ground that there is litigation on the property.

The late Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was laid to rest at 10:05am.

Ajimobi, aged 70, was confirmed dead at a Lagos-based hospital.

The late politician was reportedly buried in strict compliance with the the COVID-19 protocols.

Less than 20 people, including wife of the former governor, Chief Florence Ajimobi, and other members of his immediate family, were in attendance.

Featured Image Credit: @insideoyo/Twitter

