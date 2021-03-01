Ten Policemen Injured In Accident Involving Bauchi Gov’s Convoy

No fewer than 10 policemen attached to the convoy of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State sustained injuries in an accident on Monday.

The accident happened while the governor inspecting a 60- kilometer road project in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area (LGA).

The road is designed to connect the people of Tafawa Balewa LGA to Yelwan Duguri and the environs of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

An eye witness said the Toyota Hilux conveying the police officers veered off the road around 1:30 p.m and somersaulted twice after losing control as a result of the huge dust that made visibility almost impossible.

However, no life was lost but all the police personnel involved in the accident had been taken to the Bununu general hospital in Tafawa Balewa LGA for treatment.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.