Terrorists Attack Kaduna Villages, Burn Houses, Kill 38

Suspected bandits and terrorists have invaded three communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing at least 38 persons.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Aruwan gave the names of the attacked communities to include Kauran Fawa, Marke, and Riheya.

He said houses, trucks and cars were also burnt along with agricultural produce at various farms.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness and sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls.



“The Governor also commiserated with the affected communities and directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief,” the statement said.

The commissioner went on to say that so far, 29 victims have been identified, with the remaining victims still unidentified.

“Security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked,” he said.

In the meantime, the Commissioner noted that security operatives are sustaining routine patrols in the general area to keep the peace.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.