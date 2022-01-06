Terrorists Kidnap Two Chinese, Kill Three Nigerians in Niger State

Two Chinese nationals working on the Zungeru Hydro Electric dam project in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State were on Tuesday kidnapped by suspected terrorists.

During the raid, three Nigerians were reported to have been shot dead, while one Chinese was reportedly injured.

According to reports, the incident happened around 6 pm when the foreigners and their Nigerian counterparts were engaged in the laying of electric cables in the neighbouring Gusase community.

No fewer than 20 of the gunmen riding on motorcycles reportedly stormed the site where the foreign and Nigerian nationals were working and started shooting sporadically.

In the confusion that ensued, the three Nigerians and one Chinese were hit by bullets, while the two other Chinese were forced on two motorcycles and taken into the bush.

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the incident in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun.

In the statement, Abiodun said: “On 04/1/2022 at about 1630hrs, suspected armed bandits attacked workers of Sino-Hydro Power Dam. The workers comprised some Chinese expatriates and local staff who were attacked while working on transmission line tower along Gussase village.

“However, police tactical team attached to the facility engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel while four of the expartriates were rescued with one of them and a local staff sustaining bullet injury and taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“In the process of scampering for safety during the gun duel, three among the expatriates could not be accounted for presently.

“Joint police/military tactical teams at Zungeru are already on aggressive manhunt for the hoodlums and rescue of the missing/abducted expatriates.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.