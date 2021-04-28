‘The Nation is on Fire,’ Senator Smart Adeyemi Asks Buhari to Seek Help on Insecurity

The lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has decried the rate of insecurity in the land.

In the video above, the lawmaker is seen contributing to a motion on insecurity on Tuesday in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“This is the worst instability we are facing; in fact, this is worse than the civil war. We cannot pretend that we are capable of confronting the situation in our hand,” an emotional Adeyemi lamented as he addressed his colleagues present at the plenary.

He added, “The nation is on fire, the President must rise to the occasion. We cannot keep quiet any longer.

“It has gotten to a point that we cannot sleep with our two eyes closed. Our children are not free.”

He acknowledged that he remained a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, as a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but insisted that the President must be told the truth.

The lawmaker joined the calls for the Muhammadu Buhari administration to seek help in addressing the security challenges in the country.

