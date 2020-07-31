There Will Be No Miyetti Allah Vigilante in Benue, Ortom Vows

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said that although he does not have any problem with Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore floating a security outfit in other states, such will not operate in his state.

Ortom was reacting to a statement credited to the Fulani socio-cultural association in which it announced that its security outfit, Miyetti Allah Vigilante, would operate nationwide.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Trever Akase, reminded Miyetti Allah that it had no constitutional right to establish a nationwide security outfit.

He said, “Benue does not need the Miyetti Allah vigilante. The state government is working with conventional security forces and has already established a vigilante group at the state, council and ward levels. This is evident in the ongoing recruitment of personnel for community policing, who will soon be trained as recommended by Inspector General of Police (IGP).”

He further called for the arrest and prosecution of officials of Miyetti Allah to end banditry in the country.

In the spirit of Sallah, Ortom admonished the Muslim faithful to commit themselves to Prophet Mohammed’s injunction on peace, tolerance and charity.

Calling for sustained sacrifice, he encouraged Benue people to always place the state and country above personal interests, to complement government’s efforts in building the society of their dreams.

He urged the people to take advantage of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, which made them to spend more time with their families, to promote values that seek to guide the younger generation against societal ills.