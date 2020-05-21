There’s Plot to Impose Emergency Rule on Our State- Rivers Govt

The Rivers state government says it uncovered plans by some politicians to impose an emergency rule on the state.

Paulinus Nsirim, the state commissioner for information and communications, made the claim in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the plot was attempted but foiled during the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Nsirim said similar a attempt is being made by some persons using COVID-19 to create a rift between the federal government and the state.

“They did everything within their powers to ensure that the 2019 Governorship Election results were not announced but also failed,” he said.

“As the build up for the 2023 elections and jostle for Presidential and Vice-Presidential tickets is gathering momentum, they want to use COVID-19 to create a crisis as if the State is at war with the Federal Government.

“They have decided to create unnecessary tension as if indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme and Port Harcourt are fighting with Northerners not to carry out their legitimate businesses.”

The commissioner said the state government is doing its duty of protecting citizens despite alleged plans by some politicians in Abuja to fuel crisis in the state in order to acquire power.

He asked residents to support the state government to foil the alleged plans to disrupt the peace in the state.

“Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, States like Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Kaduna States have been intercepting lorries carrying human beings instead of foodstuffs,” he said.

“This is the same thing that the Rivers State Government is doing to protect the State from COVID-19.

“Bandits have been killing innocent people in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna States and indigenes of these States, no matter their political differences, are working together to protect their States.

“But here in Rivers State, instead of supporting our efforts, these Abuja politicians are busy looking for a State of Emergency because they want to acquire power.

“We are alarmed at these hideous plots against our state. Rivers State has never fought a war with strangers or neighbours.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is to protect the lives of everyone living and doing business in the State. We are aware that some shameless politicians are playing politics with COVID-19.

“No wonder one of the respected chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had to expose their plan to use COVID-19 to launch into the politics of the State.

“This is what we see in the lives of ungodly, dangerous and power hungry people who claim to love the State.

“After their clandestine meetings they have voted huge sums of money to entice and recruit gullible persons to carry out their plan.

“As a state, we have always defeated these sadists, and with God on our side, we shall overcome them.”

