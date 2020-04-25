This Is Not The Time For Any Health Worker To Be Dismissed – Minister

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has advised medical authorities across the country against removal or dismissal of any health workers.

Ehanire gave this advice on Friday during the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, in Abuja.

He stressed that all health workers are needed at this period when the nation is combating a pandemic and therefore, all hands must be on deck.

“This is not the time for any doctor to be pulled out of service. We need all at this time, we need nurses, laboratory scientists, we need all hands on deck at this time,” Ehanire said.

The minister who gave this advice while responding to questions concerning the dismissal of a certain group of doctors added that although he is not aware about the incident, it will be investigated.

“With regards to the doctors who were dismissed, there must have been administration reasons which I don’t know about. It will be looked into by the board at the hospital,” he said.

Ehanire also in his address applauded frontline health workers saying, “we salute you courage and patriotism.”

He, however, urged them to protect themselves and remain vigilant in line of duty.

“Protect yourselves as prescribed. Use your personal protective equipment judiciously. Do not attempt to treat COVID-19 patients without wearing adequate PPE or if your institution is not accredited to do so.

“This is important because we need to keep health workers safe at such a time and cannot afford an increase in number of those who test positive to COVID-19 and have to go into self-isolation.

“Remain vigilant in the line of duty and maintain high index of suspicion for this infection,” he said.

The Minister of Health had earlier on Thursday announced that about 40 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

