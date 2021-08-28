Those Fanning the Embers of Disunity are the Enemies of Nigeria – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigerians will pay dearly if the country succumbs to agitators clamour for secession.

Mr Obasanjo made the assertion in Lagos on Friday at a book lunch in honour of Sunday Mbang, Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria.

“The cost of disintegration is higher than the cost of being together. We have everything to gain by being united rather than disunited,” Mr Obasanjo said.

The former president, who was the convener of the event, said those fanning the embers of disunity are the enemies of Nigeria and will be disgraced.

The launch of the book, “My Life and Times”, an autobiography of Mr Mbang, was to celebrate the prelate on his 85th birthday, which was on August 26.

Nigerian writer and editor, Tony Kan, reviewed the book, describing it as a chronicle of the real life of the prelate with all the goods and not too many of the challenges of life.

