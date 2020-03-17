Threat of Coronavirus Not Over – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has warned that the threat of coronavirus is not over yet saying the Federal Government is examining the readiness of Nigeria’s health facilities in the event of any eventualities.

Osinbajo who spoke at the Flag-Off of Integrated Medical Outreach Programme (IMOP) yesterday at Bwari in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, noted that public healthcare in a populous and developing country would always have its peculiar challenges, which he said also has opportunities.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had a few days ago directed that readiness review be undertaken covering both the economy and healthcare services, adding that the report has been submitted to him.

The Vice President also pointed out that Nigeria’s preventive efforts have been widely praised and urged Nigerians to abide by the Minister of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO’s) hygiene advisory.

He commended the commitment of the Minister of Health and other organistions in their efforts to fight against virus, adding, “There is no way one can speak on healthcare today without a mention of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Our robust and proactive preventive efforts have been widely praised and we must commend the Minister of Health, his team and all the public health services for their diligence and commitment.

“But the threat is not over and as you can see, we are also examining the readiness of our health facilities for whatever eventualities that may arise.”

On the IMOP), Osinbajo said, “The Federal Government is fully responsible for providing the required routine immunisation vaccines in collaboration with global partners to ensure consistent and sustainable availability of life-saving vaccines for all children in Nigeria.”

Speaking, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire disclosed that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved N5m counterpart funds for FCT launch of the I-MOP, while the FCT Level Training of Trainers, trainings in council areas and micro-plans update to guide implementation have been completed successfully.

Meanwhile, youths resident in Corona Junction at Yelwa Club Side, Bukuru in Jos South Council Area of Plateau State protested yesterday for being stigmatised as ‘Coronavirus Junction Peddlers of the disease.’

Their leader, Pam Andrew, insisted that they are not living with the virus as they have been living in the area for decades now, adding, “Is it now that you are likening the disease to our Junction because of Coronavirus? This is very unfortunate. Nigerians should learn to be civilised.”

However, the WHO has stressed that the coronavirus could be maintained to avoid stigmatising a particular group, animal or nutrition types.Apart from the Corona Junction in Jos, there are also Corona Private School, Toyota Corona Car and several others.

Also yesterday, the Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN) and the Nigerian Army Headquarters carried out a free medical outreach at the Azi Nyako Youth Centre in Dadinkowa Community of Jos South Council Area of the state.

National Chairman of APHPN, Professor Uzoh Chukwu, said the outreach was timely considering what the world was going through in terms of health challenges, especially the Covid–19, which he said, has become a security issue.

